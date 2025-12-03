Capital Development Authority kicks off upgradation of sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday said rehabilitation and upgradation of sectors, including recarpeting of roads and streets and lane marking of zebra crossings, has been started.

A meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa was briefed by member engineering Syed Nafasat Raza and other concerned officials about the project.

The meeting was told that the restoration work on zebra crossings along various highways had also been initiated. “Similarly, priority-based restoration work is being carried out on zebra crossings located near hospitals, educational institutions and the busiest highways,” read a press release issued by CDA.

It said that Machinery Pool Organisation under the project will recarpet the busiest commercial areas, including Blue Area, F-6 Super Markaz, and the F-7 Jinnah Super Markaz.

Similarly, the upgradation of all streets in I-14 and the roads and streets of the D-12 Markaz will also be carried out in the first phase. Furthermore, recarpeting work on major and service roads of E-12 will also be completed in the first phase.

Similarly, the repair of faulty streetlights and poles in the sectors and the installation of new streetlights and poles will also be carried out. The installation of signage boards for public guidance and speed breakers is also part of the project,” read the press release.

The meeting was informed that special work will be carried out in the sectors to cover the sewage and drainage system and all service manholes.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025