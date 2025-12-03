IHC suspends lower court order seeking case against HSA vice chancellor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended an order of an Additional Sessions Court directing the Shahzad Town police to register a criminal case against Health Services Academy (HSA) Vice Chancellor on allegations of deceiving a female doctor into a long-term relationship through a fraudulent marriage.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri took up the appeal filed by the HSA vice chancellor. His counsel, Raja Rizwan Abbasi, argued that the lower court had passed the impugned order without proper appreciation of the facts and circumstances.

The order in question had been issued by Additional Sessions Judge Asmat Ullah on a petition filed under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the complainant — a Deputy Director at the HSA — the VC repeatedly proposed marriage and eventually arranged a verbal Nikah in April 2023 by bringing a cleric. She alleged that the two cohabited for more than two years, travelled abroad together, and that Prof. Khan extended financial support to her. She further claimed that despite persistent requests, he refused to produce a Nikahnama or publicly acknowledge the marriage.

The petition stated that relations soured in October 2025, when the accused allegedly disclosed that the nikah had been “forged” and was conducted only to facilitate an illicit relationship. This, she said, followed an incident on July 17, 2025, in which the VC allegedly assaulted her inside a vehicle. She later registered an FIR at the Women Police Station regarding the alleged assault.

One day after the FIR — on July 18, 2025 — she received an HSA termination letter issued on the VC’s orders.

She subsequently challenged her dismissal before the IHC. Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir suspended the termination order, observing that it had been issued without a show-cause notice, inquiry, or compliance with the HSA Act. The court termed the timing of the dismissal — a day after the assault FIR — as ‘surprising’, and ordered that the suspension remain in force until final adjudication, provided that the petitioner does not cause any delay.

The dispute between the two sides has now culminated in multiple ongoing proceedings, including the assault case filed by the complainant. The IHC has already set aside a medical board constituted to reassess her injuries.

VC’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi said the complainant was harassing his client for ulterior motives.

He maintained that her initial stance contradicted the cases she later filed against the VC, adding that she began harassing him after her service contract was terminated.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025