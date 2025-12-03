No consistency, no commitment to population measures, regrets Dr Ishrat

NHS Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh looks on as Dr Ishrat Husain addresses the closing session on ‘Balancing Population and Economic Growth’. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Population management should be a national priority with coordinated and swift actions alongside increased financial resources and integration of family planning and health services.

This was crux of the final session of Pakistan Population Summit: “Balancing population and economic growth - reports from the provinces”.

Economist Dr Ishrat Husain and Federal Health Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh spoke at the session while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addressed through their video messages.

Dr Husain, senior adviser at SDPI, said due to inconsistency in policies, Pakistan’s current population growth rate was 2.5pc.

“Pakistan’s population growth rate would have been like that of Bangladesh and India, which is 1pc,” he said and added that had the momentum of population planning from the 1960/Ayub Khan era been sustained, our population growth rate would have been much lower. But, he said, there has been no consistency, no continuity and no commitment in order to address the population growth. He said leaders remained occupied in visible projects.

Coordinated and swift actions urged alongside increased financial resources, integration of family planning and health services

Dr Husain said the issue of population management required multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach, adding the federal, provincial governments, private sector and the community will have to work collectively to address this issue. He also shed light on the distribution of funds under NFC award and said this should be equity based. Dr Husain said that the living standards could have been higher with a lower population growth rate. Had Pakistan’s population growth rate been 1.8pc instead of 2.5pc, the per capita income would have been $2100 instead of $1400-1500.

Speaking on the occasion, the health secretary said Pakistan had been facing a massive increase in its population. “Our population was 34 million at the time of independence and now it has increased to over 256 million.” He said this rapid increase has put immense strain on resources.

“This imbalance is impacting every aspect of national development - our education system, our food security, water security, employment opportunities, urban planning and most critically our health sector.”

He said the government had been taking steps for population management and new action plan for 2025-30 was being finalised.

The KP chief minister in his message urged the federal government to invest in human capital instead of development projects for political gain.

“I would request my federal government don’t think about next elections, rather think about next generation,” he stated.

When the government will invest in human development instead of projects for self-projections, he added, it will realise that population is not a curse but a blessing.

“In my opinion, population is a blessing. If your purpose is to invest in people, give them basic facilities, fulfil their basic rights and improve human capital, then the population becomes a blessing for you.”

Mr Afridi claimed that the federal government owed over Rs3000 billion to KP and said: “I am hopeful in upcoming meeting of National Finance Commission (NFC) award, the federal government will consider our demand.” He added that in Pakistan the issue of population was never taken seriously and successive governments kept focusing on development projects to lure voters for political gains.

He said after Fata was merged with KP in 2018, the federal government did not release funds in accordance with the population of the tribal districts.

“The federal government owed Rs1350 billion as our NFC share; our Rs2200 billion are pending against net hydel profit while the federal government had committed in 2018 that it will pay Rs100 billion annually for the erstwhile Fata. However, they have not paid that amount,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister in his video message shed light on the issue of growing population and said. “Sindh, as one of Pakistan’s most dynamic provinces, feels this pressure keenly. Our growing population is a national strength, but it brings profound challenges,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was among most water stressed country, threatening agriculture, cities and long-term sustainability. These realities demand coordinated and urgent actions, he said.

“Sindh recognises that achieving population balance is central to our social and economic progress. Our strategy is comprehensive and forward looking. First we are focusing on expanding economic opportunity as a growing population requires growing economy.”

Mr Shah said Sindh was working to create jobs by supporting industry, agriculture, services and technology. He said education and health are focus of Sindh’s population policy, integrating family planning.

He said environmental sustainability was essential for a stable population. He said water scarcity was a challenge, which Sindh can’t ignore and his government was working in this area and also taking steps for protection of Indus River’s ecosystem. He said besides government organisations and private sectors, the provincial government was also involving community and religious leaders to create awareness about the challenge of population growth.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025