Parliamentarians urge targeted action on population, climate

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians from across Pakistan suggested urgent need for data-driven policies addressing population growth, climate change and district-level development disparities.

They were attending the Parliamentary Forum on Population (PFP), organised by the Population Council in collaboration with UNFPA.

The forum brought together national and provincial lawmakers from all political parties to review emerging evidence on regional vulnerabilities and chart a path toward equitable development and a balanced population.

Addressing the meeting, Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Senator Talal Chaudhry emphasised the link between population pressures and national stability.

“Districts across Pakistan do not share equal opportunities. When multiple vulnerabilities repeatedly hit the same regions, the effects extend beyond development and begin to undermine stability and security. As parliamentarians, it is our responsibility to advocate for fair and targeted resource allocation for high-risk districts,” he said, calling for evidence-based action to transform vulnerabilities into opportunities for underserved communities.

State Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, highlighted the critical intersection of population and climate challenges.

“The District Index developed by the Population Council shows where our priorities must lie and which districts require urgent investment. Women face the harshest impacts of climate change, and underserved regions must be at the forefront of planning. Pakistan has lagged in population management while other Muslim countries have advanced reforms,” she said.

Population Council Country Director Dr Zeba Sathar underscored the importance of evidence for planning.

“The data shows exactly where deprivation is most severe and where investments will have the greatest impact. District-level planning, stronger accountability, and climate-aware population strategies are essential to deliver equitable development for all,” she said.

A technical presentation by Dr Ali Mohammad Mir illustrated how population pressures, climate risks, and service deprivation converge to create compounded vulnerabilities, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

UNFPA Country Representative Dr. Luay Shabaneh called for measurable progress and cross-party unity. “The Parliamentary Forum on Population provides a platform where political leaders can look beyond party positions and focus on the national interest. We know the challenges; now we must agree on what we want to achieve. Pakistan needs clear benchmarks—whether for contraceptive supplies, population programming, or district-level action,” he said.

Lawmakers highlighted key priorities, including cross-party consensus on population and vulnerability issues, local government empowerment, revised resource allocation reflecting population and climate risks, strengthened legislation including the Child Marriage Act in all provinces, religious leader engagement, and comprehensive data collection for evidence-based policymaking.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025