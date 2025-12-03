Activists protest trees felling at Nasser Bagh

LAHORE: Civil society activists on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside Nasser Bagh against the launch of the construction work to construct an underground parking plaza after transplantation of 123 trees.

The activists headed by the Lahore Conservation Society’s founding member and eminent historian Ajaz Anwar first gathered at the National College of Arts (NCA) and then reached Nasser Bagh.

Carrying banners inscribed with the slogans “Cutting of trees unacceptable” etc, the protesters chanted slogans against the government for depriving the city of trees.

“We reject the projects that involve cutting of trees. And the government must stop such plans,” said Ajaz Anwar while speaking on the occasion. He said the city of Lahore which should have at least 20pc green cover was facing serious environmental issues. “Due to cutting of trees, our city’s green cover has reduced to only 10pc,” he deplored.

The painter said transplant/relocation of trees often caused mortality of the trees, especially during the winter.

Speaking on the occasion, Coopera Art Gallery’s secretary Muhammad Javed said cutting of trees on the pretext of development schemes was not only damaging Lahore’s natural beauty but also increasing smog day by day.

“The government, instead of accommodating motorists, should encourage cycling, as it is being practised in the developed countries,” he sought.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025