Large-scale reshuffle in district administration, police in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government reshuffled the district administration and the police on Tuesday and issued transfer and posting orders for deputy commissioners (DCs) of nine districts as well as of senior police officers.

According to a notification, Khanewal DC Salma Suleman was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD. Maleeha Rashid, from the Local Government and Community Development Department, has been posted as the new DC of Khanewal.

In Khushab, Jahanzeb Hussain Labar, from the Health and Population Department, has been posted as the DC against a vacant position.

Bhakkar DC Muhammad Ashraf was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD and Ihsan Ali Jamali, from the Home Department, has been posted as the new DC of Bhakkar.

Nine DCs, five RPOs, seven DPOs and other Punjab Police field officers reshuffled

In Chiniot, Safi Ullah Khan had been transferred and Ayesha Rizwan, from the Public Prosecution Department, was appointed as the new DC. Rajanpur DC Shafqatullah Mushtaq was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD and Imran Hussain Ranjha, from the Home Department, had been posted in his place.

For Sahiwal, Samiullah Farooq, from S&GAD, was posted as DC against a vacant post. Vehari DC Imrana Touqir was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD and Khalid Javed Goraya, who was awaiting posting, was appointed as the new DC.

In Kot Addu, Munawar Abbas Bukhari was transferred, while Toqeer Ilyas Cheema, from the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution, was posted as the DC.

Layyah DC Ameera Baidar was transferred and asked to report to S&GAD and Asif Ali, previously at the disposal of the Punjab Food Authority, had been posted as the new DC. The Punjab government also carried out a large-scale reshuffle of senior police officers including five regional, seven district and other field officers.

As per details, Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar was transferred and replaced with Punjab Police School of Intelligence Commandant Sohail Akhtar Sukhera.

Punjab Police Special Branch DIG Khurram Shahzaad Haider was transferred and posted as Gujranwala RPO. He replaced Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, who was transferred and posted as Special Protection Unit DIG vice Ghazi Salahuddin. Mr Salahuddin was transferred and posted as Bahawalpur RPO vice Rai Babar Saeed, who was given the charge of Punjab police special branch DIG.

Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO) Rana Ayaz Saleem was transferred and posted as Sahiwal RPO. He replaced Mehboob Rashid Mian, who was transferred and posted as Punjab Police School of Intelligence Commandant.

DG Khan RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan Manj and Punjab Special Branch DIG Security & Admin Azhar Akram were mutually transferred.

Rawalpindi Regional Investigation Branch SSP Ghias Gull Khan was transferred and posted as Gujranwala CPO, while Punjab Crime Control Department (CCD) SSP (Technical) Furqan Bilal was transferred and posted as Faisalabad Operations SSP against a vacant position.

Similarly, the Punjab government posted a grade 19 police officer Naveed Atif as the new Chiniot District Police Officers (DPO) vice Abdullah Ahmad, who was transferred and posted as Punjab police special branch SSP (Lahore).

A grade 19 police officer, Sadiq Hussain was transferred and posted as DG Khan DPO vice Ali Waseem. Rawalpindi Operations SSP Kashif Zulfiqar was transferred and posted as Chakwal DPO vice Ahmad Mohiyuddin.

A grade 18 police officer Mohammad Imran was transferred and posted as Rajanpur DPO vice Farooq Amjad. Jhelum Operations SP Kamran Hamid was transferred and posted as Hafizabad DPO vice Atif Nazeer, who was transferred and posted as Lahore Internal Accountability Branch SSP vice Hassan Javed Bhatti.

Mr Bhatti was transferred and posted as Layyah DPO against an existing vacancy. Rawalpindi Operations SSP Raza Tanveer was transferred and posted as Murree DPO vice Asif Amin Awan, who was transferred and posted as Punjab Counter Terrorism Department investigation SSP. Punjab Special Branch SP (Lahore) Mansoor Qamar was transferred and posted as Kot Addu DPO against an existing vacancy.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025