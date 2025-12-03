PU marks World Fisheries Day

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah has said that the world is changing rapidly and they must adapt themselves according to modern technology and the job market.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the World Fisheries Day organised by the Department of Zoology Fish Research Farm in collaboration with a fish feed company here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, an awareness walk and a seminar on aquatic life were held, along with an exhibition of different fish species. Various food stalls featuring fish-based items were also set up.

Students participating in the walk carried awareness posters and banners about aquatic life.

Fisheries Director General (DG) Rana Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Majeed Cheema, Institute of Zoology Director Dr Nabila Ruhi, Fish Research Farm In-charge Dr Noor Khan, Professor Emeritus Dr Naeem Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Mr Shah said students should prefer starting their own businesses rather than seeking jobs after completing their degrees.

He said without women stepping forward, improvement in family and the national economy was not possible. He said women’s participation in business in Pakistan was very low.

He said training manuals needed to be revised so that students could be prepared for the international market. He emphasised that students should use their skills to become financially strong themselves rather than relying on others.

He said the events organised on the World Fisheries Day were providing students with practical learning opportunities. He noted that students were interested in the fisheries sector and needed hands-on training.

Mr Saleem said: “Our environment is affecting aquaculture while the government is promoting the fisheries sector by taking all stakeholders on board.”

He stressed the need for research to solve farmers’ problems and said the researchers should focus on practical issues. He said if students understand field challenges, their job after graduation would become easier.

He said foreign consultants have to be hired in the fisheries sector and that six new aqua business hubs were being established in Punjab.

He noted that government projects were creating new employment and business opportunities for students.

Mr Cheema emphasised adopting modern techniques to increase fisheries production and advised students to focus on the same.

Dr Khan said guidelines should be provided for marine fisheries in Balochistan and Sindh.

Noor Khan said the fish farming sector in Pakistan was growing and that, with strong government interest, modern methods were being adopted in fish farming.

He said the annual trade volume was 225 million metric tonnes and there was a significant scope for trained human resources in the fish farming sector in Pakistan. He said the government should include students in fish farming schemes.

The vice chancellor and others also visited the different fish ponds.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025