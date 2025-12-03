Foundation stone of Punjab’s first wastewater treatment plant laid

TOBA TEK SINGH: The foundation stone of Punjab’s first wastewater treatment plant was laid in Faisalabad on Tuesday by Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin and Danish Ambassador Maya Mortensen.

The project was launched by the Punjab government in collaboration with Denmark.

The Danish ambassador appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government and said that reducing the effects of climate change was very important, and Denmark and Punjab would continue this cooperation in more projects.

The minister said that the total estimated cost of the project was Rs56 billion and it would be completed by October 2028.

“It will play an important role not only in preventing environmental pollution, but 33 million gallons of wastewater will also be cleaned daily,” he said.

Mr Yasin said that a major wastewater treatment project was also being brought to Lahore on this pattern. He said the Faisalabad project would be completed under the Punjab Housing Department and 3MW electricity generation would also be ensured through biogas.

Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Faisalabad MPAs Rana Shehryar and Tahir Jamil were also present.

COPS ARRESTED: The Faisalabad Ghulam Muhammadabad Police booked and arrested its Achkera police post in-charge ASI Khawar Naseeb, muharrar Shahzad Fareed and head-constable Muhammad Afzal for negligence that caused two robbery suspects to flee from police custody on Tuesday.

The complainant, investigation officer Sub Inspector Mohsin Ali, claimed that the accused cops intentionally kept arrested suspects Atif Nawaz and Asif Sabir without handcuffs and they escaped from police custody.

Meanwhile at Shorkot in Jhang, ASI Mazhar Iqbal Tahir had been suspended by Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani for wilful negligence and misconduct.

BOOKED: The Toba Saddar Police registered a case on Tuesday against two accused for attempting to rape a boy.

The complainant claimed that his 15-year-old nephew went to the fields to get fodder for his goats when the two accused, residents of the same village, followed and overpowered him. They attempted to rape him and threatened to kill him if he refused, he further alleged.

He said that area people reached the spot after hearing the noise and the accused fled after seeing them.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

BITTEN-OFF: A woman allegedly bit-off her husband’s tongue with her teeth to take revenge for scolding.

According to the police report, in the Ghausia Colony area of ​​​​Mamuanjan Police in Tandlianwala, accused Iram Bibi bit-off her husband Zaheer’s tongue on the pretext of kissing him.

However, sources claimed that the family members of the victim were reluctant to take action against the accused. Due to this, she had not been taken into custody and neither a case was registered against her, sources claimed.

The victim had been shifted to the Tandlianwala THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025