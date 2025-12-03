Lawyer arrested with ‘5kg charas’

CHINIOT: A lawyer was arrested allegedly with 5kg charas from Khwaja Town the other day while lawyers’ community termed the case fake.

Asad Abbas Shah advocate was arrested by City police from his house.

However, an FIR was registered with City Police Station, stating that the lawyer was arrested on the Faisalabad Road with 5kg charas.

In his report, Assistant Sub-Inspector Umar Hayat stated that he was patrolling at Tehsil Chowk, Chiniot, when he was informed that Asad Abbas was standing at the Seem Bridge. When the police reached there, an informer pointed Asad out. Upon search, five packs, each of one kg charas, were recovered from him.

On Tuesday, Asad advocate was presented before the court and the judge accorded his physical remand. During the court appearance, a number of lawyers were present who made videos, showing him handcuffed, terming it an insult to the lawyers community.

They demanded the chief minister take notice of this ‘highhandedness’ of police as the lawyer was arrested from his home empty-handed and a fake case was registered against him.

The district bar association demanded quashing of the fabricated FIR against the lawyer.

TRAFFIC: Chiniot traffic police issued 3,353 tickets and imposed Rs4.997 million fine on traffic violators during the last two days.

According to details, 1,023 motorcyclists were ticketed for not wearing helmets with, 878 smoke-emitting vehicles were ticketed with 1.7 million fine while 412 tickets were issued for various offences, including underage driving, driving without license, wrong parking and driving without registration number plate.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmad said implementation of traffic rules was imminent for safety of citizens and commuters and reduction in traffic accidents in the district.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025