Safer public spaces

From the Newspaper Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 06:08am
EVERY other day, newspaper headlines remind us that women in Pakistan still live with an invisible fear — the fear of harassment, assault and judgment — while simply walking to work, waiting for transport, or studying at a university. Public spaces, which should belong equally to all, often feel unsafe for half of the national population.

Despite the presence of existing laws that criminalise harassment, the reality paints a bleak picture and remains un-changed because implementation is weak and accountability is rare. It is not enough to have laws on paper.

We need a justice system that responds swiftly, surveillance that deters wrong-doers, and educational campaigns that reshape the mindset behind these acts.

It is high time for us to see the issue of women’s safety through the gender lens as it is an issue of human rights. As such, strict enforcement, public reporting channels, and visible police presence in crowded areas can make a real difference.

On a broader scale, media and all educational institutions should also play their part by ensuring open conversations that challenge destructive behaviours like harassment.

A safe society is not built on the basis of fear or silence; it needs responsibility, respect and action. Let us make public spaces in Pakistan truly public once again.

Mehwish Masood
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

