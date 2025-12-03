E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Former EU top diplomat held in fraud probe

AFP Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BRUSSELS: The EU’s former foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini was taken into custody on Tuesday as police staged raids probing a suspected fraud scheme involving the training of European diplomats.

Mogherini, who was high representative for foreign affairs from 2014 to 2019, now leads the College of Europe graduate school whose premises were searched along with the offices of the EEAS diplomatic service.

The 52-year-old Italian was arrested in Brussels along with the training school’s deputy head, and Stefano Sannino, a senior EU official who was EEAS secretary general from 2021 to 2024, according to a source close to the matter.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) announced searches were staged at the College of Europe, in the Belgian city of Bruges, and at the Brussels premises of the European External Action Service — the EU’s diplomatic wing.

“Three suspects were detained” in connection with the raids, as “part of a probe into suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats”, said an EPPO statement.

Carried out by Belgian federal police at the EPPO’s request, the searches also targeted the houses of suspects, prosecutors said.

At issue, according to the EPPO, is a nine-month training programme for junior diplomats across EU states, known as the European Union Diplomatic Academy.

The programme was awarded by the EEAS to the College of Europe in Belgium in the period 2021-2022, and the probe focuses on whether the tender process was skewed to favour the school.

Mogherini is the head of both the College of Europe and of the EU Diplomatic Academy.

“There are strong suspicions that... confidential information related to the ongoing procurement was shared with one of the candidates participating in the tender,” said the EPPO statement.

‘Clarify the facts’

The European Commission confirmed that the raids took place. “We can confirm that the police were today at the EEAS buildings, and this is part of the ongoing investigation of the activities that took place before in the previous mandate,” said a commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe