E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Murray says coaching stint with Djokovic was learning experience

Reuters Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LONDON: Andy Murray said his six-month stint as Novak Djokovic’s coach was a valuable learning experience despite a disappointing end after the high-profile partnership failed to yield a title.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching team in November 2024 after calling time on his career at the

Paris Olympics but the pair ended their association in May, shortly before this year’s French Open.

“I look back on it and I’m glad I did it,”

Briton Murray said on The Athletic’s The Tennis Podcast. “I was fully invested. I had committed to a skiing holiday before I took the job and I explained that to him. But I was sitting there at 11 p.m., watching videos of his matches over in Australia, editing videos to send to him.”

Under Murray, Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open, but the 24-times Grand Slam winner suffered a hamstring injury and retired after one set against Alexander Zverev.

“It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament,” Murray said.

“After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us. So yeah, I was disappointed. Probably didn’t get the results I would have liked for him.”

Murray said he would be open to a new coaching role with the experience he had gained during his time with the Serb.

“I think it’s important for a coach to bring good energy,” the 38-year-old added. “It’s something that if I ever coached again, I would work on and try to do a better job of it.”

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe