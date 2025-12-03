E-Paper | December 05, 2025

‘Vinicius must be fully fit for Brazil World Cup squad’

Reuters Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SAO PAULO: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Vinicius Jr must be fully fit to make next years World Cup squad, reiterating his policy of picking only players who are 100% game-ready.

In October, Ancelotti had sent a similar warning to Ney­mar saying the Santos forward would need to be fully fit to earn a recall to the squad.

In an interview with the Brazilian sports programme Esporte Record, the Italian said he expects the same standards for every player in his team.

“There are many high-quality players and I need to choose those who are at 100%,” Ancelotti said. “It’s not just about Neymar, it could be Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I will call up another player who is at 100%, because this is a team with a very high level of competitiveness, especially in attack, where we have many excellent players.”

Vinicius Jr scored the sole goal when Brazil beat Para­guay 1-0 in June this year to secure their spot for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in North America. Brazil will meet France in a warm-up game in Boston during the next international window.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe