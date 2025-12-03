Former England batter Robin Smith dies aged 62

LONDON: Former England Test player Robin Smith has died aged 62, hailed by cricket chiefs as a “batter ahead of his time”.

The South Africa-born Smith, who played 62 Tests between 1988 and 1996, died on Monday in Australia, where he lived.

Smith’s family announced their “profound sense of sadness and loss” in a statement released by Hampshire, his former English county club.

“Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, 1st December. The cause of his death is at present unknown,” they said.

Smith had only recently met with the second-string Eng­land Lions squad in Perth ahead of the first Ashes Test at the invitation of coach Andrew Flintoff.

Smith scored 4,236 Test runs for England, including nine centuries, at an average of 43.67, and 2,419 runs in 71 One-day Internationals.

“Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience,” said England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson. “He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride, and no shortage of entertainment.

“He was a batter ahead of his time, which was typified in that unforgettable unbeaten 167 from 163 balls in a one-day international against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993.”

Nicknamed “The Judge”, with his hair likened to a judge’s wig, Smith grew up in apartheid-era South Africa, when the country was banned from international cricket.

The son of an English father, Smith followed older brother Chris into both the Hampshire and England teams.

He was renowned for his fearless batting against the world’s fastest bowlers, including Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Waqar Younis.

But he struggled with mental health and alcohol-related problems in retirement.

“Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players,” Smith’s family said. “A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.”

They added: “Since his retirement from the game in 2004 his battles with alcohol and mental health have been well documented but these should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death which will be determined at post-mortem investigation.”

Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove hailed Smith as “one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all-time Hampshire cricket heroes”.

“He was a batsman of awesome power and control and amongst the most courageous players this club has ever seen -- especially against bowling of real pace,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025