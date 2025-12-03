Pakistan to play T20 series in SL next month

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will host a three-match T20 International series against Pakistan in January, the cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said all three matches will take place at Dambulla, starting on Jan 7. The second match will be held two days later, with the final on Jan 11.

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread flooding and mudslides that killed 410 people and affe­cted over 1.5 million more.

Pakistan’s last T20 tour of Sri Lanka came 10 years ago, when they played two matches — both won by the visitors — at the R. Prema­dasa Stadium in Colombo.

Last month, Sri Lanka played three One-day Internationals against Pakistan besides participating in a T20 tri-series, which also featured Zimbabwe. Both series were held in Rawalpindi and were won by the hosts. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, were beaten in the final by six wickets.

Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, have rai­sed their T20 game of late after losing the T20 Asia Cup final to arch-rivals India in September. Prior to the tri-series, the Green-shirts won a three-match home series against South Africa 2-1 last month.

Last year, Pakistan, then led by Babar Azam, crashed out in the first round of the T20 World Cup staged in West Indies and the United States. Losing a group-stage match to a modest US team was a significant low for the Green-shirts.

After touring Sri Lanka, Pakistan are scheduled to host Australia for three T20 Internationals and as many One-day Internationals at home before they fly back to the island to participate in the T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka are co-hosting along with India from Feb 7 to March 8.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025