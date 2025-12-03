E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Pakistan to play T20 series in SL next month

Agencies Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 05:54am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will host a three-match T20 International series against Pakistan in January, the cricket board announced on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said all three matches will take place at Dambulla, starting on Jan 7. The second match will be held two days later, with the final on Jan 11.

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread flooding and mudslides that killed 410 people and affe­cted over 1.5 million more.

Pakistan’s last T20 tour of Sri Lanka came 10 years ago, when they played two matches — both won by the visitors — at the R. Prema­dasa Stadium in Colombo.

Last month, Sri Lanka played three One-day Internationals against Pakistan besides participating in a T20 tri-series, which also featured Zimbabwe. Both series were held in Rawalpindi and were won by the hosts. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, were beaten in the final by six wickets.

Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, have rai­sed their T20 game of late after losing the T20 Asia Cup final to arch-rivals India in September. Prior to the tri-series, the Green-shirts won a three-match home series against South Africa 2-1 last month.

Last year, Pakistan, then led by Babar Azam, crashed out in the first round of the T20 World Cup staged in West Indies and the United States. Losing a group-stage match to a modest US team was a significant low for the Green-shirts.

After touring Sri Lanka, Pakistan are scheduled to host Australia for three T20 Internationals and as many One-day Internationals at home before they fly back to the island to participate in the T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka are co-hosting along with India from Feb 7 to March 8.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe