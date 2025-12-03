Two youths killed, another injured as truck hits motorcycle

THATTA: Two youths were killed and another one was seriously injured when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding and overturned onto them along Thatta-Sujawal road on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Kaka and Khalid, while the injured as Saeed Gul, all belonging to the Pathan community.

Police said that Kaka and Saeed Gul were residents of Makli and Khalid lived in Pathan Colony.

The motorcycle was passing by the Branch Mori locality when the accident took place, they added.

Rescuers, locals and police had to make hectic efforts to retrieve the bodies from under the overturned truck.

All the three victims were transported to the Thatta Civil Hospital, where a postmortem of the bodies was performed and the injured was admitted for treatment.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025