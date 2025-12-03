Man stabbed to death ‘by uncle’

SUKKUR: A man allegedly stabbed his nephew to death in a locality falling within the limits of the Karampur police station of Kandhkot on Tuesday.

According to the area police, the youth, Asif Malik, suffered multiple injuries inflicted with a knife and died instantly. They named the assailant as Panah Malik and said he is the youth’s uncle, who had serious disputes with him over domestic matters.

They said a hunt for the killer, who fled the area, was under way.

They shifted the body to a nearby government health facility for a postmortem examination.

Separately, a Pakistan Army soldier who was martyred in a terror attack in Wana, Khyber Pakhstunkhwa, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Jacobabad with full military honours on Monday.

Irfan Ali, son of Sono Khan Soomro, was a resident of Fazal Ali Soomro village of Jacobabad.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025