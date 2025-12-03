SHC wants anti-dengue action plan ready within four weeks

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Sindh High Court, Hyderabad circuit, has directed the Sindh government to formulate a ‘Provincial Action Plan’ for the prevention and control of dengue.

Such an action plan has to be finalised within four weeks, according to the ruling of the court which also set some guidelines.

Comprising Justice Adnanul Karim Memon and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, the bench heard a public-interest petition filed by advocate Peeral Majidano on Nov 25 and reserved the order announced on Monday (Dec 1).

The court noted that directives in the order were issued for the chief secretary, health secretary, director general of Sindh health, Hyderabad district health officer, and Hyderabad commissioner.

The bench has called for continuous larval surveillance and elimination of breeding sites; scheduled fumigation/ adult mosquito control in all urban and peri-urban areas of Hyderabad division; removal of stagnant water and sanitation water and sanitation drives in collaboration with municipal bodies; public awareness campaigns through print, electronic and digital media.

“The Action Plan shall be science based, time bound and adequately funded and shall be finalised within four weeks,” said the order. It also ordered that respondents shall establish a publicly accessible online dashboard, detailing daily dengue case members; preventive measures undertaken; areas where fumigation and surveillance have been carried out; budget allocations and expenditures.

The court has bound deputy commissioners, saying that the municipal authorities of Hyderabad division shall ensure immediate removal of stagnant water, cleaning of drains and public areas, daily inspections of high risk localities and prompt fumigation as per expert recommendations.

The health department, according to the order, shall ensure that all major hospitals in the division maintain adequate testing kits, designated dengue wards, trained staff and free or subsidised diagnostic facilities for low income patients.

The court said the district dengue response committee shall be reactivated/constituted comprising officials from health, municipal administration, local government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and district administration which shall meet fortnightly during peak seasons and monthly thereafter.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025