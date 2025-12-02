Cancer and Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, the second-largest city in Punjab, has no curative radiotherapy facility for cancer patients even though radiotherapy contributes to 40 per cent of all cancer cures. Currently, the state-run Allied Hospital operates a single outdated cobalt unit from the 1980s, which is used only for palliative, or non-curative, radiotherapy.

Patients requiring curative treatment must travel 150kms to Lahore, often for 15 to 30 sessions, resulting in cumulative travel of 9,000kms, or opting for costly extended stays, placing immense financial and emotional strain on their families.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has identified Faisalabad as a priority area for radiotherapy expansion.

While the Punjab government has approved the installation of a linear accelerator, funding allocation remains pending. In fact, the installation of this equipment would provide the locals due access to life-saving cancer treatment, while the current pressure on Lahore’s overburdened cancer hospitals would also be reduced.

Recently, the Punjab government has installed coablation machines in the public sector, but that treatment is suitable only for a very small number of cancer patients. External beam radiotherapy using modern linear accelerators remains the mainstay of cancer treatment.

The government should prioritise the matter with the ainm of transforming crucial cancercare for millions in the region. Also, in order to circumvent downtime issues of this sensitive equipment, it is advisable to have two twinned linear accelerators installed instead of one.

Dr Muhammed Shahid Iqbal

Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Prof Ahmed Nadeem Abbasi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025