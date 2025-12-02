CORRUPT PRACTICES: The ad-ministrative practices prevailing at the Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur are rather worrisome. Recently, I paid the online challan fee for my sister’s academic certification, but the certificate was never issued. When the university officials were approached, the staff claimed they had already dispatched it, but refused to provide any tracking ID. Later, a clerk, as expected, demanded Rs1,500, including his ‘commission’, to issue a new certificate. After paying the amount, the certificate was finally received. Such corrupt practices in academic institutions are alarming.

Sajad Jatoi

Larkana

RESPONSIBLE STEWARDS: A socially responsible businessman must look beyond mandatory compliance, and actively integrate positive changes, such as ensuring sustainable practices, fair wages or data protection, into its core operations. Some may view social responsibility as a costly affair, but it is actually a long-term investment that secures an enduring value. Employees, especially the younger ones, prefer to work for organisations that demonstrate a positive impact. We must move past the outdated notion that the only responsibility of businesses is profit maximisation. The real challenge and the ultimate reward is to create economic value in a way that also creates value for society by addressing its needs and challenges.

Khizer Hayat

Rawalpindi

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGES: The Model More in Karachi’s Model Colony area is a busy intersection that experiences heavy traffic all day long. Unfortunately, there is no pedestrian bridge there. This often results in fatal accidents. Besides, those trying to cross the roads safely have to face unnecessary hardships. The relevant authorities should install pedestrian bridges in high-traffic areas in the entire locality. Such infrastructure would significantly enhance pedestrian safety, help prevent road traffic accidents (RTAs), and reduce traffic congestion.

Shamim Ahmed Khan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025