Another LHC bench recuses itself from hearing appeal of Hassaan Niazi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 10:21am
A picture of PTI leader Hassan Niazi. — Photo courtesy Hassaan Niazi/X/File
A picture of PTI leader Hassan Niazi. — Photo courtesy Hassaan Niazi/X/File
LAHORE: Another Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Monday recused itself from hearing an appeal of Barrister Hassaan Niazi, a nephew of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, against his trial in a military court.

The bench comprising Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad and Justice Malik Awais Khalid took up the appeal as lawyers for the government and the appellant appeared before the court.

Justice Ahmad noted that he had already heard the appeal as a single bench, therefore, would not be appropriate to hear it again. He sent the appeal to the chief justice with a request to fix the same before any other appropriate bench.

Earlier on Nov 6, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Tariq Nadeem had also refused to hear Barrister Niazi’s appeal.

The appeal contended that following his arrest in the May 9 case, Mr Niazi was not produced before a civilian court, instead, Sarwar Road police handed him over to military custody. It argued that this handover was unlawful and carried out without any judicial order.

Mr Niazi asked the court to declare null and void the commanding officer’s notification dated Aug 17, 2023, authorising his custody by the military. He also sought to set aside his transfer to military custody and all subsequent proceedings conducted by the military court.

The appeal further prayed for his release from jail or for an order directing his production before an anti-terrorism court.

Mr Niazi was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in December 2023 in the Jinnah House attack case.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Ghani K
Dec 02, 2025 05:45pm
Listen to his petition, judge the case on merits
Recommend 0

