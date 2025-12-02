HRCP concerned at restrictions on Imran

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday expressed serious concerns at the reports regarding restrictive detention conditions and alleged limitations on family meetings for former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a post on X, the commission said that allegations indicating that he had been unable to meet his close relatives, associates or legal counsel warranted urgent clarification as regular and unhindered access to immediate family and counsel were a fundamental safeguard against isolation and misuse of detention powers.

“We call on the Government of Pakistan and the Punjab Home Department to ensure that all practices comply with constitutional due-process protections and international standards for humane treatment.”

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025