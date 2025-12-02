‘Illegal’ bird shop owner arrested

LAHORE: The wildlife department during a raid in Dharampura arrested a shop owner for selling different varieties of birds like finches, exotic parrots etc.

The legal proceeding against the shop owner is in progress.

It merits mentioning that selling birds both local and exotic needed a valid dealer or wildlife breeding farm licence under the Punjab Wildlife Act 1974 (amended 2025). The offence can lead to confiscation of birds, fines and imprisonment up to seven years.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025