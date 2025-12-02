Metrobus crash disrupts power supply

LAHORE: A Shahdara-bound metro bus collided with an electricity pole on Monday morning, causing suspension of power supply to a couple of localities near the Lahore Fort.

According to a Lesco spokesperson, the accident took place due to negligence of the driver who hit the steel structure pole bearing load of the 11kV power distribution line.

“The pole had been installed at the roadside of the metro bus track (between the fence and safe side lane) for long. Owing to negligence of driver Sikandar Hussain, a metro bus (CAF-6962) collided at 7:40am with the pole causing severe damage to the pole at Ravi Road and the associated distribution infrastructure,” reveals an internal report submitted by the Lesco Karim Park SDO.

According to an official of the Punjab Mass transit Authority (PMA), the accident also caused damage to the bus. “An inquiry has also been ordered against the bus driver,” the officer said, adding that all passengers remained safe.

OPERATION: The Lahore city administration initiated various operations against encroachments and visual pollution across the city.

In the last 48 hours, the field teams removed over 2,100 encroachments, resulting in the complete restoration of busy city roads and public spaces from illegal occupation.

These operations were specifically carried out to improve traffic flow, thereby providing convenience to the citizens of Lahore in their commute. Indiscriminate actions were taken on roads, markets, and commercial centres.

To eliminate visual pollution, the administration teams removed 10,674 illegal advertising banners and other advertising material, including flexes and wall chalking in an effort to improve the city’s aesthetic appeal.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025