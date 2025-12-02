E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Emergency drill at LHC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2025
LAHORE: The personnel from law enforcement agencies and rescue services on Monday conducted emergency anti-terrorism drills at the Lahore High Court.

On the special instructions of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, comprehensive exercises were carried out, says a statement.

Police, the Elite Force, Counter Terrorism Department and Rescue personnel took part in the drills.

During the exercises, a practical demonstration of quick response was conducted in case of any terrorist attack. The drill began with a mock alert, after which all relevant teams reached the scene within minutes.

During the exercise, the court’s entry and exit points were immediately sealed, sensitive locations inspected, and other related drills were also performed.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

