Transfers, postings

Published December 2, 2025
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of several bureaucrats.

According to a notification, awaiting posting Salman Ghani was posted as Public Prosecution Department secretary, awaiting posting Socrat Aman Rana was posted as Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department secretary and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department secretary Masood Mukhtar was relieved from additional charge of the post.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners of Khushab and Sahiwal districts were also transferred and directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department.

Khushab DC Farvah Aamir and Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Sahhid Mahmood were transferred.

Murree Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Awais was transferred and directed to report to S&GAD.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

