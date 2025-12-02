Man held for setting wife ablaze

BAHAWALNAGAR: Police claimed to have arrested a man on Monday for torturing and burning his wife alive after detaining her in a hut in the Takhat Mahal area.

The first information report registered with the Takhat Mahal police stated that after the death of her husband, Fatima of Basti Qasimka, a mother of five, married Muhammad Ashraf of the same area five years ago, who was already married.

According to the FIR, Ashraf would often fight with Fatima and was currently living in Depalpur with his first wife Azhara Bibi, while Fatima was staying with her children in Qasimka.

On Nov 30, Ashraf arrived in Basti Qasimka and brought Fatima to a hut seven kilometers from her home. He, along with six of his accomplices, allegedly set hut on fire and escaped. Police registered the case against seven people under sections 302, 149, and 148 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.

A police spokesperson claimed that four of seven suspects, including the deceased’s husband, had been arrested while raids were being conducted to nab others.

DEATH SENTENCE: A local court handed down death sentence to a man for shooting a girl to death on her wedding day in the Bakhshan Khan area.

The FIR registered with the Bakhshan Khan police on July 15, 2023 stated that Anwar of Basti 96 Fateh asked his close relative Azam for the hand of his daughter Misbah in marriage for his son Zafar Iqbal alia Jabba. However, Azam’s family refused.

On Nov 15, 2023, when Misbah was getting married, Zafar entered the wedding venue and shot at and killed her on the spot and fled.

The police later arrested the suspect and sent him to jail.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohail Anjum sentenced Zafar Iqbal to death after finding him guilty. The court also ordered Zafar to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the deceased.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025