E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Two women killed by husbands

Our Correspondent Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 07:56am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two women were killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Rajanpur and DGK districts.

Shahwali police in Rujhan Mazari tehsil said woman identified as Saja Mai, was shot dead by her husband Bahar Din alias Bhara. According to police, the accused, acting on suspicion of his wife’s alleged illicit relations, opened fire on her with a 12-bore gun.

He was allegedly accompanied by his father, Habib, and another unidentified accomplice. The bullet struck Saja Mai in the eye, causing instant death.

The assailants fled the scene after the crime. Police have transferred the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Rujhan Mazari for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 311 of the PPC.

In the second incident occurred in the vicinity of Darkhwast Jamal Khan police station in Kot Chhutta tehsil, a woman was set ablaze over some domestic dispute.

Reports said Zareena Bibi suffered severe burns after her husband, Umar, along with an individual named Ramzan and an unidentified woman, allegedly poured diesel on her and set her alight during an argument. She was initially rushed to a local hospital but was later transferred in critical condition to the burns unit at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The case was registered on the complaint of Zareena Bibi’s brother, Amanullah. Police have arrested one suspect and are conducting further investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe