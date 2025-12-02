Two women killed by husbands

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two women were killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Rajanpur and DGK districts.

Shahwali police in Rujhan Mazari tehsil said woman identified as Saja Mai, was shot dead by her husband Bahar Din alias Bhara. According to police, the accused, acting on suspicion of his wife’s alleged illicit relations, opened fire on her with a 12-bore gun.

He was allegedly accompanied by his father, Habib, and another unidentified accomplice. The bullet struck Saja Mai in the eye, causing instant death.

The assailants fled the scene after the crime. Police have transferred the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Rujhan Mazari for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 311 of the PPC.

In the second incident occurred in the vicinity of Darkhwast Jamal Khan police station in Kot Chhutta tehsil, a woman was set ablaze over some domestic dispute.

Reports said Zareena Bibi suffered severe burns after her husband, Umar, along with an individual named Ramzan and an unidentified woman, allegedly poured diesel on her and set her alight during an argument. She was initially rushed to a local hospital but was later transferred in critical condition to the burns unit at Nishtar Hospital in Multan, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The case was registered on the complaint of Zareena Bibi’s brother, Amanullah. Police have arrested one suspect and are conducting further investigations.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025