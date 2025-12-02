Chichawatni man arrested on blasphemy charge

SAHIWAL: The City Police Chichawatni rescued a man from a mob and arrested him on a blasphemy charge against him for burning papers containing Quranic verses in a stove at his residence in Al-Fateh Town the other day.

The suspect, belonging to a scheduled caste and a resident of Al-Fateh Town, was booked under Section 295-B of the PPC on complaint of City Police Station, Chichawatni, SHO Riaz Ahmed.

According to a police report, on Nov 29, a call was received at police emergency 15 about the mob that had gathered outside a house in Al Fateh Town.

The mob alleged the man had burnt some papers inscribed with Quranic verses and demanded his execution.

City police SHO Noraiz Abbas told Dawn that the crowd was highly charged.

Sources described the man as mentally unstable with no prior record of anti-religion sentiments and referred him as a ‘psychologically disturbed’ person who was living alone in his 2.5 marla house since long.

He was unmarried and his immediate family had left him because of his unstable mental condition.

The mob was about to storm the house and lynch the man when the police, accompanied by the Elite Force, rushed to the scene. By the time they arrived, the mob had swelled further.

SHO Abbas said it took police nearly 40 minutes to enter the house, secure the man and evacuate him safely. Burnt papers containing Quranic verses were recovered from inside and around the stove.

Interestingly, nobody from the mob formally lodged a complaint against the suspect and the SHO became the complaint in the case.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025