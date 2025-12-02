E-Paper | December 04, 2025

PDWP approves Rs8.3bn project

December 2, 2025
LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved a development scheme titled as Punjab Development Programme (Improvement of sewerage, stormwater drainage system, street pavements and allied infrastructure) in Kabirwala, Khanewal district, at an estimated cost of Rs8.256 billion.

It was approved at the 49th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party, presided over by P&D Board Chairman Dr Naeem Rauf.

Furthermore, the working party also approved position papers to increase in gestation period of the following development schemes of sports sector: establishment of sports complexes at Rakh Shahdara, Singhpura, Model Bazaar China Scheme, Gurumangat Road NA-126, Canal Bank near EME Society, Kahna, Shalimar, NA-119 and NA-120.

The meeting was attended by P&DB Secretary Rafaqat Ali Chief Economist Masood Anwar, P&D Board members and representatives of the relevant departments.

