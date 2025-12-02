GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), jointly organised a `Community Awareness Session’ in Gujrat to highlight the challenges and raise public awareness about human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The session aimed at educating participants on safe migration practices, the consequences of irregular migration, and the role of the FIA in combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Speakers from FIA and MRC Lahore emphasised the importance of community participation in preventing these crimes, highlighting the need to protect public through awareness, coordination, and effective reporting mechanisms.

SEMINAR: Modern technology and digitalisation are reshaping literary expression and academic inquiry, bringing linguistics and literature close together in contemporary scholarship, said the scholars at a seminar at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Monday.

Titled “Integrating Linguistics and Literature in Contemporary Research”, the seminar was organized by the Department of English. Distinguished speakers included Dr Muhammad Numan, researcher and faculty member at UMT Lahore, and Dr Akhtar Abbas from the University of Sialkot. The session was hosted by Dr Behzad Anwar, Chairperson of the English Department, with Dr Razae Mustafa serving as organiser.

CRACKDOWN: At least 26,137 tickets were issued and a fine of Rs35.6m was imposed against different violations of traffic rules in Gujranwala division during the crackdown on the traffic violators in the last couple of days.

This was claimed by Gujranwala Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema while speaking to an official meeting in Gujranwala on Monday. He said 1,148 people had been arrested after registration of 1,151 cases against the violators with different police stations of the entire region. Moreover, he added that 9,194 vehicles had also been impounded and 253 cars were ticketed for tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president Ahmed Hassan Mattu, also called on RPO on Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025