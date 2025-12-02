Court orders police to register case against HSA vice chancellor

ISLAMABAD: An additional sessions court has directed the Shahzad Town police to register a criminal case against the Health Services Academy (HSA) vice chancellor over allegations that he deceived a female doctor into a long-term relationship through a fraudulent marriage.

The VC, on the other hand, has challenged the order in Islamabad High Court (IHC), contesting the contentions of the complainant.

The order, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Asmat Ullah on a petition filed under Section 22-A Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), came as the IHC separately suspended a termination order issued by the same official against the complainant, a day after she lodged an assault case against him.

The complainant, a deputy director at the HSA, had alleged that the VC repeatedly proposed marriage and later arranged a verbal Nikah in April 2023 by bringing a cleric. She stated that the two subsequently cohabited for more than two years, traveled abroad together, and that the VC provided her financial support. She further alleged that despite repeated demands, he refused to provide a Nikahnama or acknowledge the marriage publicly.

According to the petition, matters deteriorated in October 2025 when the VC allegedly disclosed that the Nikah had been “forged” and was only meant to facilitate an illicit relationship. The disclosure came after a violent episode on July 17, 2025, in which the complainant claimed the VC assaulted her in a vehicle. She later registered an FIR at the Women Police Station regarding the alleged assault.

A day after the FIR on July 18, she received a termination letter issued by the HSA administration on the VC’s direction.

Challenging her dismissal, the complainant filed a petition in the IHC.

Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir suspended the termination order, observing that it had been issued without a show-cause notice, inquiry or adherence to due process under the HSA Act. The court described the timing of the firing - one day after the assault FIR - as “surprising” and directed that the order remained suspended until final adjudication, subject to the petitioner not causing any delay.

In the 22-A petition concerning the alleged fraudulent marriage, the sessions court noted that the accusations prima facie disclosed cognisable offences involving deception, inducement and exploitation, along with allegations of physical assault. Citing the Supreme Court’s view that false FIRs are to be addressed through punishment of the informant rather than refusal to register a case, the judge directed the Shahzad Town police station to proceed under Section 154 CrPC and register the case.

The dispute between the two sides resulted in several ongoing legal proceedings, including an assault case, filed by the complainant. The IHC has already set aside a medical board constituted to reassess her injuries.

The VC did not respond to repeated calls and messages by Dawn. However, his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi said the complainant was harassing his client for ulterior motives. He said her initial stance contradicted her cases filed against his client later on. According to him, the complainant started harassing the VC after her service contract was terminated. The VC, he said, had also filed a complaint against the doctor before the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment.

