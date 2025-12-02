E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Over Rs189m released for schools repair in Pindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
RAWALPINDI: Punjab government has released Rs189.132 million for the repair of 98 educational institutions in the district.

District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Tariq Mehmood told Dawn that the provincial government has released the first installment of funds worth Rs189.132 million for construction and repair works including additional rooms, new toilets and boundary walls in 98 educational institutions of Rawalpindi district.

He said the construction work will be carried out in 15 higher secondary schools, 56 high schools, 43 elementary schools and 41 primary schools of Rawalpindi district.

He said Rs113 million will be spent on construction of 180 new rooms, Rs62 million on construction of boundary walls of seven higher secondary schools, 60 high schools, 43 elementary schools and 41 primary schools.

Similarly, he said that the funds have been officially transferred to the wings concernedfor construction of 127 new toilets in 25 high schools, 20 middle schools and 42 primary schools.

He said district education authority held meeting to review the development funds and approved the development schemes. The meeting was attended by the district education officers of Rawalpindi district, deputy district education officers of all tehsils and assistant director planning and development of District Education Authority Rawalpindi.

“The progress of development schemes, problems faced and future steps were reviewed in the meeting and decided to improve the condition of the schools as soon as possible,” he said.

He said that he gave clear instructions to all officials to ensure regular monitoring of development projects and to focus special attention on the complete, correct and effective utilisation of the funds provided by the Punjab government.

He said the basic aim of the monitoring of the project and third party audit was to save the money of taxpayers and it should be used with utmost transparency, caution and responsibility so that the objective of improving educational facilities in the district can be truly achieved.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

