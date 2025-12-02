E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Businessman shot dead in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
RAWALPINDI: A businessman was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle riders while he was accompanying his family, who narrowly escaped the attack, in the Saddar Beruni area on Monday night.

According to the initial police investigation, Sardar Muhammad Irshad, the deceased, was travelling in a vehicle when the attackers opened fire and sped off.

Shortly after the incident, the injured man was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), where he died.

According to a police spokesman, the incident appears to be a case of enmity. A post-mortem is being conducted, and evidence is being collected from the scene.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the shooting incident, sought a report from SP Saddar and ordered officers to visit the crime scene and ensure the arrest of the accused.

SP Saddar Anam Sher visited the hospital, met the family members and assured them that the suspects involved in the incident would be arrested and brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

