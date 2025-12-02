E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Woman kills her two children in DI Khan

Our Correspondent Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A woman allegedly murdered her two children in the suburban Darkhanawali locality here on Monday, the police said.

They said the woman used a knife to slit throats of her infant son and toddler daughter.

The deceased were identified as 40-day-old Suhail Khan, and two-year-old daughter Iqra Bibi.

Prompt information provided by local residents led to the arrest of the woman.

The children’s father, Sanaullah, got registered an FIR, stating that Zainab Bibi called him and urged him to return home immediately. “When I arrived, I found both the children lying in pools of blood.”

The complainant said his wife claimed she was not in her senses and had no memory of how the incident occurred.

The police confirmed that the murder weapon, a sharp knife, was recovered from the scene. The bodies of the children were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Authorities stated that preliminary findings suggested possible mental instability of the accused, although final conclusions would depend on medical evaluations and a complete inquiry.

The tragedy has shaken the entire locality, creating an atmosphere of shock, grief and fear. Residents described the incident as inhuman, unimaginable and deeply heartbreaking, leaving the entire city in a state of sorrow.

