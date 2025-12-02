E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Four vehicles set on fire in Swat

Published December 2, 2025
SWAT: The Bahrain police said on Monday that unidentified individuals set four vehicles on fire in the Kedam area, causing an estimated loss of Rs7.2 million to the owner.

According to a report lodged with the Bahrain police, a complainant, Saranzeb said that he and his family had returned home from work last night and parked their vehicles near their residence.

He said that during the night, unknown persons torched the parked vehicles. “By the time we received information and reached the spot, three vehicles had been completely destroyed, while the fourth suffered partial damage.”

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

