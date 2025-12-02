Dry spell triggers rise in throat, chest infections in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Prolonged dry spell has triggered a significant rise in throat and chest infections in Bajaur, health officials and residents told Dawn.

They said that flu, cough, fever, throat and chest infections had seen a sharp spike due to the month-long dry spell.

The dry spell has led to a significant surge in multiple seasonal diseases, with three to five people in almost every household battling flu, fever, throat and chest infections, residents said.

Aslam Khan, a resident of Khar town, told Dawn that women, children and elderly were the most affected. He added flu and chest infections were not only severe but also were lingering, typically taking more than two weeks for a patient to recover from.

The residents also complained about lack of proper treatment facilities, exacerbating the severity of the diseases.

“The lack of proper treatment facilities due to scarcity of public health institutions in our areas has made these diseases very complicated for patients as they are getting their treatment either by themselves or from unqualified practitioners, mostly medicine vendors,” alleged Farhad Khan, Nasib Shah and Akhtar Gul, residents of Arang, Barang and Charmang localities, respectively.

Some people said the prolonged dry spell was also causing different skin diseases, mainly in children and women.

Meanwhile, sources at the local health department said hundreds of patients were visiting the District Headquarters Hospital daily, seeking treatment for different diseases.

Dr Hanif Khan, a physician at the DHQ Hospital, told Dawn that these diseases had been increasing over the past several weeks, and were being reported due to cold weather, dry air and weak immunity levels among people.

He said preventive measures, including keeping oneself warm, wearing proper winter clothing, covering chest, throat, head, and feet, drinking plenty of water, avoiding dust and pollution, and using a mask when going out, were vital to keep safe from these diseases.

On the other hand, the prolonged dry spell has also caused a delay in wheat cultivation in many areas.

Also, the Khar Tehsil Municipal Administration has started sprinkling water in bazaars, cattle markets and public places to settle the dust.

