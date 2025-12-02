E-Paper | December 04, 2025

PML-N, JI term plan to impose governor’s rule undemocratic move

Our Correspondent Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 06:56am
LOWER DIR: Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Jamaat-i-Islami have strongly opposed ‘possible’ imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it an undemocratic move that can further aggravate political and economic issues of the province.

Talking to journalists at his residence in Odigram on Monday, PML-N central additional secretary for information Zahid Khan said that governor’s rule was never a good omen for democracy and should be avoided. He said that he did not believe that Centre would take such an extreme step, but any such decision would depend on the province’s law and order situation.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, blaming it for ‘ruining’ the province and leaving people at the mercy of militants. “Terrorism is again on the rise, development has stalled and life and property are unsafe”, he said. He added that PTI leaders were busy with ‘rounds of Red Zone and Adiala jail’ while the province had become “orphaned”.

He said that federal government saved the country from default but economic recovery would take time owing to political instability.

Zahid Khan, Sirajul Haq urge parties to unite for stability of country

To a question about restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said that court orders should be implemented and sisters of PTI founder and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should be allowed to meet him. However, he said that the PTI founder was also a convict and federal government had law and order concerns.

He recalled that PTI supporters had vandalised Islamabad’s Red Zone and used KP’s Rescue 1122 vehicles during protests.

Meanwhile, former JI chief Sirajul Haq said that discussion about governor’s rule ahead of formation of NFC Award was deeply alarming.

He said in a statement that KP was already under pressure owing to terrorism, unemployment and closure of Pak-Afghan border. He said that curtailing powers of provinces in a sensitive situation would have serious consequences.

The JI leader called for formation of a transparent and empowered commission to protect provincial rights and ensure a fair distribution of resources. He also urged political parties and civil society to raise voice as safeguarding the rights of federating units was a shared responsibility.

Both leaders also talked about other issues. Zahid Khan emphasised dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees and opposed bringing non-custom paid vehicles in Malakand division under tax net while Sirajul Haq called for unity among political forces for stability of the country.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

