Excise official among 13 ‘drug traffickers’ held in raids across city

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday announced the arrest of 13 suspected drug traffickers, including an official of the Excise and Taxation Department, and the recovery of a huge quantity of hashish and crystal meth (ice) worth nearly Rs1 billion.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Police Office alongside Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, the home minister said that the Special Investigation Unit and the Special Task Force Karachi had conducted major intelligence-based operations across the metropolis against drug trafficking networks.

He said law enforcers recovered more than 508 kilograms of narcotics, including 468 packets of hashish and 540 packets of crystal meth.

“A total of 13 accused have been arrested, including Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Javed Sheikh, from whose residence 50 kg of hashish and 10 kg of Ice were seized,” the minister added.

“The arrested suspects are believed to be part of organised groups involved in the sale and transportation of drugs,” he noted.

Mr Lanjar said that over the past 44 hours, additional targeted operations had led to the confiscation of 14 tonnes of narcotics. All seized material has been moved to secure facilities as per legal procedures, he added.

Mr Lanjar pointed out that 28 Excise Department officials had recently been arrested and dismissed from service for involvement in narcotics-related activities.

So far, police have arrested 56 individuals linked to various drug trafficking groups in different raids.

