Data points

Minimum wage gamble

It is easy to see why politicians like raising the minimum wage. Short of cash yet keen to fight inequality, they have seized on a tool of redistribution that costs governments little and wins votes. Germany introduced a minimum wage only in 2015; by 2023 it had crossed 50pc. And although America’s federal rate of $7.25 an hour has not changed since 2009, many states and cities controlled by Democrats have raised their pay floors far higher. The average effective minimum wage is around $12 per hour; the highest is over $21. But just as governments are championing the policy, scholars are getting cold feet. New research suggests that it has hidden costs that can create multiple risks for low earners. But after a decade of rises, there are now far better tools for fighting poverty, making wage floors a crude and wasteful tool for redistribution.

(Adapted from “Why Governments Should Stop Raising The Minimum Wage,” published on November 20, 2025, by The Economist)

Baby shark earnings

“Baby shark dance,” the aggravatingly addictive children’s tune, is YouTube’s most-watched video ever. It has been played, on average, more than 4.7 million times a day since its 2016 upload. The “doo-doo-doo” nursery rhyme has amassed 16.4 billion views—roughly equivalent to Taylor Swift’s 10 most-popular YouTube videos combined. But all that viral power hasn’t translated into a mega fortune for Pinkfong, the South Korean company behind the two-minute jingle about a family of sharks. Last year, the company generated the equivalent of about $67m in revenue, including earnings from YouTube. The quandary underscores how certain restrictions placed on online children’s content cap the ability to monetise all that attention. Pinkfong was listed on South Korea’s Kosdaq market last week. “Baby Shark,” which transformed a camp singalong into a viral hit, made its debut nearly a decade ago.

(Adapted from “The World’s Most-Watched YouTube Video Hasn’t Made Its Creator Rich,” by Jiyoung Sohn and Alana Pipe, published on November 18, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Privacy of the ultrarich

The ultrawealthy are wielding their growing fortunes to glide through a rarefied realm unencumbered by the inconveniences of ordinary life. They don’t wait in lines. They don’t jostle with airport crowds or idle unnecessarily in traffic. Instead, an ecosystem of exclusive restaurants, clubs, resorts and other service providers delivers them customised and exquisite experiences as fast as possible. The spaces they inhabit are often private, carefully curated and populated by like-minded and similarly well-heeled peers. The acquisitive power of the very rich is soaring. The net worth held by the top 0.1pc of households in the US reached $23.3tr in the second quarter this year, from $10.7tr a decade earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The Miami area provides a window into this world. Long a destination for wealthy elites from the Northeast, Europe and Latin America, it has become an even stronger magnet for the affluent in recent years.

(Adapted from “The Ultrarich Are Spending A Fortune To Live In Extreme Privacy,” by Arian Compo-Flores, published on November 15, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Stock market hopes

Sales of Nvidia’s most advanced chips “are off the charts”, said Jensen Huang on November 19, while reporting his firm’s highest-ever quarterly revenues. The boss of the world’s most valuable company had much to celebrate. It raked in $57bn in the three months to October, at a gross profit margin of over 70pc — the stuff of investors’ dreams. Yet the following day, Nvidia’s share price fell by 3pc. It is now 13pc below its peak in October. Across markets, the mood among shareholders has shifted from bullishness to fatalism. Stocks have been soaring for years, fuelled by hopes that AI will supercharge profits — hopes that most professional investors now think have become overly optimistic. In the grand scheme of things, last week’s sell-off is eminently bearable. But there are several signs that suggest it could accelerate, leaving traders on edge. Even so, getting out now could still be a mistake.

(Adapted from “Why Investors Are Increasingly Fatalistic,” published on November 23, 2025, by The Economist)

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 1st, 2025