Thanksgiving dinner

From the Newspaper Published December 1, 2025
The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that Thanksgiving dinner will cost an average of $55.18 for a group of 10, down 5pc from last year, reports the Wall Street Journal

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, December 1st, 2025

