From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Pakistan protest

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
KARACHI: Pakistan is understood to have taken very serious view of repeated violation of its territory by Afghan regulars during the last six months. In a strongly worded protest … by the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul yesterday [Nov 30], Afghanistan has been yet again warned of the grave consequences of such incursions. Afghanistan is understood to have been told that Pakistan cannot allow such raids to go unchallenged particularly when they were made by regular troops of the Afghanistan Army.

Since June 1950 Afghan troops and Afghan Levies have made four major raids into Pakistan territory. In the last incursion on Nov 21 on the Baluchistan border Pishin Scouts arrested eight Afghan sepoys of Second Kandak of the Regular Army in uniform.

[As reported by news agencies in Washington,] Mr [Harry S.] Truman told a ... Press conference today [Nov 30] that the atom bomb could be used without [UN] approval. … President Truman said that the use of the atom bomb in Korea had always been under ... consideration. Whether it should be used, was up to the American military leaders in the field... . He personally hoped, he added, that it would not have to be employed.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

