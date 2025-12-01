E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Burden of pension

A STATE exists because of the people living in a contiguous region, aspiring for a national identity, with a right to decide their fate. All state-funded institutions exist to serve citizens who pay taxes to create and fund a judiciary, a parliament, health/education services etc., and a uniformed security force to enforce laws and protect their lives and property. As long as welfare of citizens is the priority, national cohesion and commitment of the people to preserve state sovereignty remian intact.

Unfortunately, over a period of time, the pension fund has gone haywire. The financial impact of retirement benefits of government employees has exceeded to such an extent that it now stands above the actual amount that is available to fund education, health and basic necessities of life. This is a very dangerous situation and must be resolved without any delay.

What is disturbing is that even those who choose to acquire citizenship of another country after retirement, and pledge undivided loyalty to their new country of residence, continue to get their pensions in foreign exchange and other benefits. These individuals are simultaneously the beneficiaries of social security benefits of their newly adopted country. Irrespective of the post they held while in service of Pakistan, all benefits and immunities, without any exceptions, must cease to be applicable when they pledge loyalty to another country. Our country, with its limited and depleting resources must focus on serving the poeple of Pakistan who live here and pay all their due taxes.

Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

