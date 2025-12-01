E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Builders of tomorrow

December 1, 2025
THE progress of a country does not depend on its resources alone, it depends equally, if not more, on how the young generation utilises its talents and abilities for the nation’s growth. A young mind is full of creativity, courage, and curiosity — qualities that can turn dreams into achievements. When guided properly, this energy becomes a national strength. But when wasted in ignorance, drugs or laziness, it turns into a national weakness.

In Pakistan, the majority of national population consists of youth, which is both a blessing and a responsibility. Our young people must not lose hope in the face of challenges like unemployment or poor education. Instead, they must rise with determination, discipline and honesty. Every young student, worker and athlete represents the strength of our future. If they remain united and focused, Pakistan can reach new heights of success in science, sports, technology and social progress.

The role of teachers, parents and leaders is to guide this energy in the right direction — to educate and inspire the young and create opportunities for them. A nation that invests in its youth invests in its survival and success. As Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said, “Pakistan is proud of its youth, particularly the students, who are the nation-builders of tomorrow.”

Reshma Bachkani
Jamshoro

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

