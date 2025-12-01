E-Paper | December 05, 2025

A bored audience

From the Newspaper Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TELEVISION is a powerful medium of mass communication; it plays a crucial role in influencing people’s mindsets and evolving their thought processes. The content broadcast daily on TV not only enlightens the audience, but also impacts their opinions and perceptions of the world.

Growing up, watching Pakistani dramas was a delightful experience. They not only broadened one’s horizons, but also conveyed meaningful lessons, offering insights into contemporary life and culture. However, in recent years, we have noticed a shift in television content that feels vague, confusing and often unnecessary. The storylines no longer seem inspiring or relatable; instead, many revolve around exaggerated themes that lack meaningful essence. The only element that seems to capture attention now is the overly dramatic background music.

The question is simple; why do we not showcase stories that are truly relatable, inspiring and encouraging, instead of relying on unrealistic narratives? There was a time when Pakistani dramas were original, thought-provoking and worth watching. Unfortunately, that golden era seems to have faded. We still hear people fondly recall those classic stories that had meaning and a lasting impact on society.

It is essential to put these factors into consideration because society needs TV dramas that are not only entertaining, but also have storylines that are inspiring, meaningful and relevant to the masses.

Isra Solangi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe