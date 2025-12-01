More M-Tag centres

DURING my recent visits via M-9, I had to pay a significant penalty for not having an active M-Tag on my vehicle. Although my previous vehicle had an M-Tag, my new vehicle does not have one because unfortunately the process of obtaining or reactivating an M-Tag is seriously inconvenient.

At present, there are only two customer service centres: one at the Karachi Toll Plaza, and the other at Jamshoro Toll Plaza. Both lack dedicated lanes for cars, forcing car-owners to wait in long queues behind heavy vehicles, which often causes frustration and unnecessary delays.

To ease the process, the authorities should consider opening additional M-Tag centres within city limits, or at least allocating a separate lane for cars at the two existing tolls. Alternatively, introducing an online registration and activation facility would save time and ensure smoother flow of traffic. Such measures would not only facilitate the many road users, but also encourage compliance with motorway regulations.

Anum Abrar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025