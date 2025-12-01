E-Paper | December 05, 2025

More M-Tag centres

From the Newspaper Published December 1, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DURING my recent visits via M-9, I had to pay a significant penalty for not having an active M-Tag on my vehicle. Although my previous vehicle had an M-Tag, my new vehicle does not have one because unfortunately the process of obtaining or reactivating an M-Tag is seriously inconvenient.

At present, there are only two customer service centres: one at the Karachi Toll Plaza, and the other at Jamshoro Toll Plaza. Both lack dedicated lanes for cars, forcing car-owners to wait in long queues behind heavy vehicles, which often causes frustration and unnecessary delays.

To ease the process, the authorities should consider opening additional M-Tag centres within city limits, or at least allocating a separate lane for cars at the two existing tolls. Alternatively, introducing an online registration and activation facility would save time and ensure smoother flow of traffic. Such measures would not only facilitate the many road users, but also encourage compliance with motorway regulations.

Anum Abrar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe