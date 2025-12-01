UNEQUIPPED HOSPITA

UNEQUIPPED HOSPITAL: Civil Hospital Kech is the only government hospital in Turbat and Makran regions. Unfortunately, there is a lack of facilities, doctors, medicines and equipment. Patients do not get proper care, and are compelled to go to Karachi for treatment. Sometimes, patients lose their lives on the way due to the long distance. Also, there is no proper treatment for cancer and dialysis, and necessary diagnostics tools. These conditions are unfair to the people. It is the government’s duty to provide basic facilities, funds and equipment to hospitals.

Fatima Farooq

Turbat

TRAFFIC CHAOS: During international cricket matches in Pakistan, severe traffic congestion has become a recurring problem. Thousands of spectators gather around stadiums, causing overcrowded roads and long traffic jams. The situation becomes worse due to VIP movement, inadequate parking facilities, and poor traffic management. As a result, ambulances, school children, office workers and residents of nearby areas suffer significant inconvenience. Businesses near stadiums experience disruptions, emergency services get stuck, and public frustration increases. The authorities must create dedicated parking areas, improve transport options, limit VIP routes, and deploy more personnel to manage traffic flow effectively.

Akash Ahmed

Rawalpindi

INCENTIVES FOR ARTISTS: An art exhibition was organised at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Library premises by the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Stevta) where students displayed their wonderful works of art. The exhibition received a huge audience from all walks of life. Local politicians also visited the art display and appreciated the students for their hard work and dedication. However, there was a real lack of incentives and encouragement, both of which are very important to encourage individuals to display their talents and skills. The relevant quarters should pay attention to this matter in order to sustain the interest of the students.

Mir Babar Ali Khuhawar

Larkana

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025