Pakistan, Australia set for Over-40s T20 final

KARACHI: Pakistan and Australia will meet in the IMC Over-40s T20 World Cup final at the National Bank Stadium here on Monday, with the unbeaten hosts boosted by the inclusion of former national team all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

In the third place match, South Africa thrashed USA by nine wickets, chasing 140 in the 12th over thanks to Willy Hantam’s blistering 76 off 29.

Zimbabwe clinched the Bowl Final, edging Canada by three wickets while chasing 135, led by Berti Erasmus (35 off 24) and Saad Khan (35 off 32). Canada had earlier posted 134-9, with Ali Farooqi taking 3-34.

In the Plate Final, Rest of the Gulf defeated UAE by 32 runs. Hammad Saeed smashed 52 not out off 19 and Choudhry Muhammad Imran hit 44 off 23 to lift their side to 212-6. UAE managed 180-8 despite Babar Ghazanfar’s 61 off 33, with M. Waqqas Alvi claiming 5-45.

Rest of the World outplayed Hong Kong China by nine wickets, while West Indies beat Sri Lanka by three wickets.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025