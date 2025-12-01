Over 50 shopkeepers arrested in Islamabad for price list violations

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Sunday stated that 51 shopkeepers and vendors were arrested for not displaying rate lists and for other violations.

The administration said that, to ensure the provision of affordable and quality items to citizens, officers remained active in the field. The additional deputy commissioner general and all assistant commissioners visited various Sunday bazaars.

“A total of 51 shopkeepers were shifted to lockups for not displaying the official price list or violating price regulations,” read a press release.

It said that Additional Deputy Commissioner General Sahibzada Yousaf visited the H-9 Sunday Bazaar and reviewed parking, price control and cleanliness arrangements, and received feedback from citizens.

In the G-10 bazaar, 10 shopkeepers were arrested for not displaying the rate list.

Similarly, in the vegetable market, five shopkeepers were detained and encroachments were removed. The press release said that in the G-6 bazaar, three shopkeepers were arrested for violating the cashless transaction policy, while four others were taken into custody for using plastic bags.

It added that two shopkeepers were arrested from I-10 Markaz for price list violations, three were arrested in Ghauri Town for not displaying the price list, and 10 people were arrested from the G-10 bazaar.

Meanwhile, seven shopkeepers were arrested from Pakistan Town and three from the Tarlai model bazaar.

The press release said that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon had issued directions for a zero-tolerance policy on price lists.

It added that immediate action had been taken over price list violations.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025