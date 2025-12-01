Pindi traffic police asked to apply laws uniformly

RAWALPINDI: In line with the traffic reforms, officials have been instructed to enforce laws equally on all government and private drivers, including drivers of police departments.

They have been told that private vehicles and motorcycles of police officers and personnel must not be without registration plates.

A police spokesman said following the traffic reforms introduced by the Punjab government, the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi has issued directives stating that traffic laws will be applied uniformly to all government and private drivers.

Drivers posted in police or other government departments have been instructed that traffic laws are the same for everyone.

Strict action will be taken against drivers from police or other government departments found violating traffic rules.

Officials ordered to impound unregistered vehicles

Departmental action will also be ensured against government drivers who violate traffic rules. Observance of traffic laws is mandatory for everyone, and no one is exempt, he added.

Legal action is also being taken through e-challaning under Safe City. The City Traffic Police have been instructed to strictly enforce traffic rules, whether the violator is a police driver or a private individual.

Citizens have been urged to obey traffic laws as this is the way of civilized nations, the spokesman said.

The inspector general of police Punjab has ordered strict implementation of amended traffic laws and reforms to ensure safe travel for citizens across the province.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Murree Imran Razaq has assumed the charge of CTO Murree after Chief Traffic Officer Wasim Akhtar was transferred on Saturday.

After taking charge, the new CTO pledged to implement traffic reforms under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, IG Punjab, and DIG Traffic Punjab’s vision of an accident-free and safe Punjab, the spokesman said.

He added that a strict and continuous crackdown has been launched against traffic violators in Murree under the supervision of CTO Murree SSP Imran Razaq.

The aim of the crackdown is to ensure safe travel on the roads, reduce accident rates and promote public awareness on abiding by traffic rules.

Challans have been issued to thousands of vehicles in Murree, and cases have been registered against hundreds of drivers for driving without a licence.

As per the instructions, all operations are being carried out without discrimination to ensure the rule of law for every citizen.

The spokesman said the City Traffic Police have appealed to Murree residents to follow traffic laws to avoid legal action, noting that helmets are mandatory, vehicles must have number plates and registration should be complete.

He added that these measures aim to better monitor traffic in Murree, ensure road safety and promote responsible citizenship.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025